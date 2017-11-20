Liverpool vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Liverpool can move closer to a knockout stage spot with a win
Liverpool goes to Sevilla on Tuesday, eyeing a spot in the Champions League round of 16.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (Multicast)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Facebook Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Liverpool controls the ball well, gets a goal in the second half and escapes Spain with a point. Liverpool 1, Sevilla 1.
