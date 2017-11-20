Liverpool vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Liverpool can move closer to a knockout stage spot with a win

Liverpool goes to Sevilla on Tuesday, eyeing a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (Multicast)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Facebook Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool controls the ball well, gets a goal in the second half and escapes Spain with a point. Liverpool 1, Sevilla 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories