Liverpool vs. Sheffield United: Goalkeeper error gives three points to Reds as they stay perfect in Premier League

Lady Luck helped the Reds grind out another victory

Liverpool is off to a perfect 7-0-0 start in the Premier League after yet another victory on Saturday, but it wasn't without a good bit of fortune. The Reds created 16 shots at Sheffield United but were also fortunate to not concede. As the match passed the hour mark at 0-0, any little moment could turn the tide of the match, and that's exactly what happened. 

Georginio Wijnaldum's shot on goal in the 70th minute was completely coughed up by goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who couldn't snag the ball on the ground, as it rolled passed him slowly into the net. Here's how it looked:

Brutal. Sheffield was so close to a golden point, but Liverpool managed to prevail in a game where it looked like it wouldn't. The Reds haven't had many problems scoring goals, but there are always those games where the ball just doesn't seem to want to go in. In the end though, it did and much to the relief of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool now has an eight-point lead over second-place Manchester City, who play Everton at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can see that match on fuboTV (Try for free). 

