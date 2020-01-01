Liverpool vs. Sheffield United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, news and how to watch

Premier League leader Liverpool and its 18-1-0 record welcomes Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday as part of Matchday 21. The Reds entered the matchday with a 13-point lead over Leicester City, while Sheffield entered in eighth place with a 7-8-5 record and just a point behind European spots with a great start to the season for one of the newly promoted clubs.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liverpool vs. Sheffiled United

Date : Thursday, Jan. 2



: Thursday, Jan. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds benefit from a little more rest and despite starting some backups, they can get a strong result with the attack looking sharp to remain undefeated in the league. The Reds find a groove early in getting the ball forward on the counter.

Sheffield United: No longer in the top six after failing to win any of its lat two games, Sheffield is in a tough little stretch here with back-to-back games against Manchester City and Liverpool. The 2-0 loss at City was expected last Sunday, but this team really struggled with accuracy passing and didn't even record a shot on goal despite some decent creativity. They'll need a bit of good fortune here, be it a penalty kick or Liverpool just having an off night in front of goal.

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United prediction

The Reds don't break much of a sweat and win comfortably.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Sheffield United 0