Liverpool vs. Sheffield United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, news and how to watch
The Reds are in the driver's seat to win the league
Premier League leader Liverpool and its 18-1-0 record welcomes Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday as part of Matchday 21. The Reds entered the matchday with a 13-point lead over Leicester City, while Sheffield entered in eighth place with a 7-8-5 record and just a point behind European spots with a great start to the season for one of the newly promoted clubs.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Liverpool vs. Sheffiled United
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Anfield
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds benefit from a little more rest and despite starting some backups, they can get a strong result with the attack looking sharp to remain undefeated in the league. The Reds find a groove early in getting the ball forward on the counter.
Sheffield United: No longer in the top six after failing to win any of its lat two games, Sheffield is in a tough little stretch here with back-to-back games against Manchester City and Liverpool. The 2-0 loss at City was expected last Sunday, but this team really struggled with accuracy passing and didn't even record a shot on goal despite some decent creativity. They'll need a bit of good fortune here, be it a penalty kick or Liverpool just having an off night in front of goal.
Liverpool vs. Sheffield United prediction
The Reds don't break much of a sweat and win comfortably.
Pick: Liverpool 3, Sheffield United 0
-
Brighton scores wild bicycle kick
This goal left the home fans in total shock
-
Inter Miami names Alonso head coach
The 2020 MLS season kicks off in late February
-
Monterrey wins Liga MX
It's another title for the northern club in dramatic fashion
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Liga MX final: Second leg preview
Los Rayados have a one-goal lead after the first leg
-
Premier League coaching hot seat
There have already been a handful of coaching changes in England's top flight this season
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted
-
Premier League Boxing Day takeaways
Eighteen of the Premier League's 20 teams were in action on Boxing Day