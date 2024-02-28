A few short days after lifting the EFL Cup, Liverpool eye another cup victory on Wednesday when they face Southampton in FA Cup action. The Reds eye a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when they last won the FA Cup, while the Saints also aim for their first quarterfinal berth in two years. Liverpool are the heavy favorites but if Southampton pull off the upset, they would be one of at last two Championship sides in the last eight after Coventry beat non-league side Maidstone on Monday.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Liverpool -325; Southampton +250

Storylines

Liverpool's EFL Cup victory on Sunday was a triumph of Jurgen Klopp's leadership after a handful of academy products filled in for first-teamers successfully, but going the distance while competing in multiple competitions might be a big ask of this depleted team.

The Reds will be without the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to name a few, and added Ryan Gravenberch to the list during the cup final. While mainstays like Virgil van Dijk and Alexis MacAllister are available, Klopp may have to call on younger players like Harvey Elliott to put in another shift on Wednesday. They likely have enough pieces to make things work against Southampton and remain the favorites to win the tie, but the injury crisis could become a major obstacle as Liverpool eye deep runs in the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League.

Prediction

It might not be the blowout one might anticipate from a full-strength Liverpool, but having the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo around should be enough for the Reds to advance to the quarterfinals with relative ease. Pick: Liverpool 1, Southampton 0