Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online
The Reds play at home after battling PSG midweek
Liverpool hopes to be 6-0-0 in the Premier League come this Saturday as the Reds host struggling Southampton at Anfield just days after the clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
At home at Anfield, a place where Liverpool always plays well, the Reds take it to the Saints from the first minute. Liverpool has this one buttoned up by the hour mark. Liverpool 4, Southampton 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Lyon upsets Man. City
With Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban, Mikel Arteta fell flat in his first audition in...
-
Real Madrid takes care of Roma
Real Madrid didn't give Roma much room to do anything on Wednesday
-
UCL scores, takeaways
The Champions League treated us with an upset and a red card to one of the world's best pl...
-
Ronaldo sees red, Juve blanks Valencia
In his 154th Champions League appearance, and his first with Juve, Ronaldo received his first...
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
Man. United crushes Young Boys
United, as expected, took home three points after a comfortable win over Young Boys