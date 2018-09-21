Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

The Reds play at home after battling PSG midweek

Liverpool hopes to be 6-0-0 in the Premier League come this Saturday as the Reds host struggling Southampton at Anfield just days after the clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

At home at Anfield, a place where Liverpool always plays well, the Reds take it to the Saints from the first minute. Liverpool has this one buttoned up by the hour mark. Liverpool 4, Southampton 1. 

