Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds are looking to create some momentum in league

Liverpool welcomes Southampton to Anfield on Saturday in Premier League action, as the Reds look to inch closer to the top four, while the Saints aim to distance itself from the relegation zone.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool dominates possession and consistently threatens, as Mohamed Salah scores again and Liverpool picks up three valuable points. Liverpool 2, Southampton 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories