Liverpool vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds and Saints battle at St. Mary's Stadium
Liverpool and Southampton face off in southwest England on Sunday in Premier League play, as Jurgen Klopp's team looks to stay in the top four, while Southampton hopes to boosts its survival chances as it sits just a point clear of the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints go ahead early, but the mighty Liverpool attack gets this team the three points with a later winner via Roberto Firmino. Liverpool 2, Southampton 1.
