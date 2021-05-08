Liverpool's disappointing is still not lost as they remain in the thick of the hunt for a Champions League place. They enter the weekend seven points behind fourth place Chelsea but with a match in hand. It would take a strong run to end the season for Liverpool to nick fourth place, but other than a rescheduled match against Manchester United, Liverpool's remaining schedule in addition to Southampton consists of West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield Stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -340, Draw +470, Southampton +850 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Southampton is headed to Anfield to take on Liverpool with hopes of finishing an unlikely double. Although they face no risk of relegation, the 16th place side is still struggling with indifferent form with only one win in their last six matches, a 3-2 victory over Burnley on April 4th. Liverpool meanwhile are also dropping points at a point in the season where they can ill afford it, with two draws in their last couple of matches. They've struggled to score with only two goals in their last 90 minutes, but last week's postponement of their match with Manchester United means that Liverpool have had two weeks to regain their legs for the all important stretch run.

Last Friday, Southampton and Leicester City tied 1-1, good for one point each. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. The ties rounded out Southampton's record to 10-16-7 and the Reds' to 15-9-9. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Series History

Liverpool have won six out of their last nine games against Southampton.

Prediction

A well rested Liverpool have it all to play for while Southampton are just playing out the string. The time off does the legs of Liverpool's front line good, and they come out flying. Pick: Liverpool 3, Southampton 0