Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool looks to avoid a massive slip-up when it goes to Southampton on Friday as Matchweek 33 of Premier League action rolls on. Jurgen Klopp's team is 24-7-1 and in second place in the league, trailing Manchester City by a point. City kicked off Matchweek 33 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff City. Liverpool has won three league matches in a row. On the other side, Southampton is looking to inch closer to survival. Winners of three of their last five, the Saints are in 16th place with a record of 8-9-14 and 33 points. The club currently sits five points above relegation.

Matchweek 33: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Storylines

Liverpool: The pressure is on the Reds. The games against far weaker teams have to result in three points from here on out. Jurgen Klopp will have his guys ready after the emotional victory over Tottenham on Sunday. This team is healthy and Andrew Robertson has been on fire with nine assists this season.

Southampton: This is one of those games where you are playing a far superior opponent, and a draw would feel like a win. Look for the Saints to sit back defensively and try their best to get a 0-0 draw or a 1-1 draw. Having to go forward in search of a goal could prove costly with a defense that at times is well over matched.

Liverpool vs. Southampton prediction

Mohamed Salah gets two goals, the defensive keeps a clean sheet and the Reds return to first place in the league.

Pick: Liverpool (-244)