Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League Matchday 2 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Just three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup by beating Chelsea, Liverpool heads back to Premier League play for the second matchday of the season. The Reds go to Southampton with the hope of starting the league season with back-to-back victories. Liverpool beat Norwich City 4-1 in the league opener. Southampton, meanwhile, lost 3-0 at Burnley and is looking for something to kick-start their season, but could this be it? Liverpool is without star goalkeeper Alisson due to injury and could be without backup Adrian after he received a knock from a fan who rushed the field on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Date : Saturday, Aug. 17



: Saturday, Aug. 17 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton



: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton TV channel : NBCSN and Universo



: NBCSN and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -250 | Southampton +650 | Draw +390

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds are coming off a win over Norwich on Matchday 1 and a victory over Chelsea on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. Sadio Mane is back to his starting role, but this team is still without injured star goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is expected to miss another month or so of action.

Southampton: The Saints didn't start the season off well, falling 3-0 at Burnley after the game was level an hour in. They had more shots than Burnley but put just three on goal, failing to also pose a serious threat on its seven corner kicks. It just wasn't sharp in attack. If they aren't sharp here, they'll start 0-0-2.

Liverpool vs. Southampton prediction

The Reds get off to a hot start on the road, and Divock Origi scores again to finish it off in the second half.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Southampton 0