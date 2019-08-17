Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League Matchday 2 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Liverpool looks to make it 2-0 in the league with another big victory
Just three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup by beating Chelsea, Liverpool heads back to Premier League play for the second matchday of the season. The Reds go to Southampton with the hope of starting the league season with back-to-back victories. Liverpool beat Norwich City 4-1 in the league opener. Southampton, meanwhile, lost 3-0 at Burnley and is looking for something to kick-start their season, but could this be it? Liverpool is without star goalkeeper Alisson due to injury and could be without backup Adrian after he received a knock from a fan who rushed the field on Wednesday.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Southampton
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton
- TV channel: NBCSN and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -250 | Southampton +650 | Draw +390
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds are coming off a win over Norwich on Matchday 1 and a victory over Chelsea on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. Sadio Mane is back to his starting role, but this team is still without injured star goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is expected to miss another month or so of action.
Southampton: The Saints didn't start the season off well, falling 3-0 at Burnley after the game was level an hour in. They had more shots than Burnley but put just three on goal, failing to also pose a serious threat on its seven corner kicks. It just wasn't sharp in attack. If they aren't sharp here, they'll start 0-0-2.
Liverpool vs. Southampton prediction
The Reds get off to a hot start on the road, and Divock Origi scores again to finish it off in the second half.
Pick: Liverpool 3, Southampton 0
-
Coutinho-to-Bayern being finalized
The Brazilian is expected to move before the window closes
-
Barcelona loses La Liga opener
Barcelona was stunned by a late strike from Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz
-
Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao preview
The season in Spain gets underway on Friday in Bilbao
-
Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin preview
The Bundesliga champs kick off the 2019-20 season on Friday
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos open up the league campaign on the road
-
Liverpool down to third goalkeeper
The early part of the season hasn't been kind to the Reds