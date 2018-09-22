Liverpool vs. Southampton score, recap: Reds win again to remain in first place in Premier League

So far this season, there's been no stopping Liverpool. The Reds look like the Premier League favorite early on this campaign, and on Saturday they added to their hot start to the season. With a 5-0-0 record in the Premier League and coming off a 3-2 win over PSG midweek in the Champions League, Liverpool won its sixth league match out of six by beating Southampton 3-0.

Though it wasn't as electric of a performance as past ones, it still resulted in three points as Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah scored, while Jurgen Klopp's team actually got the winning goal via an own goal 10 minutes in.

More impressive, it's another cleansheet for the team. In six Premier League matches, the team has allowed just two goals.

After the own goal and Matip's header, Salah got his in first-half added time, and he may not find an easier goal. Off a free kick from Xherdan Shaqiri that hit the crossbar, Salah finished the rebound to complete the dominant scoreline:

Easy-peasy. And that's how Liverpool has made it look during most of its matches. Now, it's still early and Manchester City is just two points behind, but the early results mean that this team is the favorite to win the league as we soon turn the calendar to October.



