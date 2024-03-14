The 2024 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 continues on Thursday with the second leg between Liverpool and Sparta Prague on Paramount+. The Reds secured a 5-1 victory in the first leg of the competition and are narrowly hanging onto second place in the Premier League standings after drawing 1-1 with Man City, the third-place team, over the weekend. Meanwhile, Sparta are narrowly hanging onto first place in the Czech Liga after following up the Europa League loss to Liverpool with a 4-0 domestic loss to Viktoria Plzen. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Sparta odds list the English side as -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sparta listed as +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Sparta vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Sparta date: Thursday, Mar. 14

Liverpool vs. Sparta time: 4 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Europa League picks for Sparta vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Liverpool vs. Sparta, Eimer is picking Under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -125. The expert understands why the home team is so heavily favored, between their immense quality and their home record. However, he also points out that their current schedule is very congested due to Europa League, FA Cup and league matches happening at the same time. This will force manager Jurgen Klopp to sit some of his big guns in Thursday's match.



Additionally, Sparta is a team that plays better at home than they do on the road, and they could only muster up one goals against the Reds in the reverse fixture in Prague.

"I believe we're in for an untraditional low-scoring affair out of Liverpool," Eimer said. "They will be perfectly content parking the bus, slowing things down, and prepping for future competitions." Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

