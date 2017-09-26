Liverpool vs. Spartak live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Liverpool heads to Russia on Tuesday to face Spartak Moscow in the Champions League group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in UK

BT Sport 2, 6:45 p.m. GMT

Live blog

Prediction

Liverpool slips up on the road, and the team's UCL campaign is on the ropes. Spartak 2, Liverpool 1.