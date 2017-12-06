Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Reds are fighting for their UCL lives at home
Liverpool looks to move on to the Champions League round of 16 when it plays its final group stage match on Wednesday at Anfield, hosting Spartak Moscow. The Reds will be through with a draw but may need a win to take Group E.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Liverpool gets the win it needs, taking the group on a Roberto Firmino double. Liverpool 2, Spartak 0.
