Liverpool vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are closing in on a top-four finish
Liverpool takes on Stoke City on Saturday morning in the Premier League, but the Reds will likely be more preoccupied with Wednesday's Champions League semifinal clash with Roma, which could mean a lineup full of reserves in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
For Liverpool (Third place; 71 points), a win and Chelsea failing to get three points this weekend would secure a top-four finish. For Stoke (19th place; 29 points), they are on the verge of relegation and need a point here to really have a chance, while three points would put them in a decent spot for survival.
Prediction
Liverpool plays its stars, gets a win and builds momentum entering midweek action. Liverpool 3, Stoke 1.
