Liverpool vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League Boxing Day on TV, stream online

The Reds are coming off a draw at Arsenal

Liverpool takes on Swansea City on Tuesday during the Premier League's Boxing Day action. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Reds get goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, along with three points. Liverpool 4, Swansea City 0.

