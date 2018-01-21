Liverpool vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool heads west to Swansea City on Monday to take on the Swans in a Premier League contest, with Jurgen Klopp's team aiming to stay within striking distance of Manchester United, in second place.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both score as Liverpool does enough in the first half to take the points. Liverpool 2, Swansea 0.