Liverpool vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds shouldn't have a problem with the relegation-threatened Swans
Liverpool heads west to Swansea City on Monday to take on the Swans in a Premier League contest, with Jurgen Klopp's team aiming to stay within striking distance of Manchester United, in second place.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both score as Liverpool does enough in the first half to take the points. Liverpool 2, Swansea 0.
