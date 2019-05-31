Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 2019 Champions League final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Tottenham is seeking its first UEFA Champions League title in club history while Liverpool aims for its sixth
European glory is on the line for two English clubs on Saturday as the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano hosts the Champions League final. Liverpool takes on Tottenham in an all-Premier League affair, with the European crown guaranteed to go back to England in either London or Liverpool. The Reds, under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, are aiming to take home their sixth Champions League crown in club history. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham is on a wild ride like the club has never experienced before, playing in the final for the first time in club history.
Liverpool eliminated Bayern Munich, Porto and Barcelona to get to the final, while Tottenham beat Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax. Here's a look at the injury report as Harry Kane is set to return from a long injury stint.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham
- Date: Saturday, June 1
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain
- TV channel: TNT and Univision Deportes (Spanish)
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool -115 / Tottenham +320 / Draw +260
If you're not in the United States and want to find out what channel the match is on, well, you're in luck. We have outlined international TV listings for the match here.
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds have Roberto Firmino back healthy for this one but it remains to be seen if he starts, according to Jurgen Klopp on Friday. As for Naby Keita, he's out, as expected. Liverpool is near full strength and has a ton of momentum after that comeback against Barcelona. After losing the final last year against Real Madrid, the Reds can redeem themselves here in the biggest of ways. The Reds have beaten Tottenham twice this season by the same 2-1 score line. This Reds team looked set to win the Premier League and fall out of the Champions League, but now it's quite the opposite. Finishing second in the league to Manchester City puts the pressure on the Reds even more so here. It's Year 4 of the Klopp experience, and after a handful of final losses, this could be the moment that changes his career and that of his players.
Tottenham: All eyes are on Harry Kane. Will he start, will he play? Spurs made it through the quarterfinals and semifinals without him, and now it's all about Mauricio Pochettino deciding if he should reinsert him into the lineup and perhaps impact the team dynamic.There's also the chance to bring him off the bench if things aren't working early on. It's a tricky situation, but it's better to have him than to not. Tottenham knows how valuable he is to this team, but is the recent form good enough to justify keeping him on the bench? He has been training, he appears fit to play. Only time will tell.
Prediction
The Reds get going with an early goal and put Spurs away in the second half to win by two goals.
Pick: Liverpool (-115)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
UCL final international listings
Here's how you can watch one of the biggest soccer matches of the year around the world
-
How to watch UCL final in Spanish
The UEFA Champions League final is set for Saturday in Madrid, Spain
-
Why Liverpool will win Champions League
Liverpool is the overwhelming favorite to win this game in Madrid on Saturday, and Mo Salah...
-
Why Tottenham will win Champions League
Kane is coming back from injury to cap of what could be a run of destiny for Spurs
-
Weah goal sends U.S. through in U-20s
The U.S. finished second in Group B
-
U-20 World Cup player scores nine goals
Unsurprisingly, it was a record-setting performance