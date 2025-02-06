EFL Cup semifinal action continues as Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday on Paramount+. Spurs took the first match of the two-legged series 1-0 and are hoping to stay strong in tournament play after poor form in the Premier League has dropped them to 14th in the league table. They will face a tough task against a fierce Liverpool side that has been lighting up the competition this season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds list the hosts as the -600 favorites (risk $600 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Tottenham as the +950 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream EFL Cup matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Tottenham date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Liverpool vs. Tottenham time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Tottenham live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

EFL Cup picks for Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the EFL Cup picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible. In 2023, Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

For Liverpool vs. Tottenham, Sutton is backing Liverpool (-1.5) and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -128 payout (risk $128 to win $100). The expert reminds us that the Reds need two or more goals to win on aggregate and advance to the EFL Cup Final. Liverpool are set up to do just that as they have scored two or more goals in 15 consecutive home matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have conceded 37 goals in 24 domestic matches, which is eighth-most in the Premier League. Prior to notching a 1-0 win in the first leg of this EFL Cup matchup, Spurs conceded two or more goals to Liverpool in five of six head-to-head meetings. Given Spurs' recent form, they could have a hard time containing the Reds' top players.

"With a trip to the final on the line, I expect Arne Slot to trot out his best XI Thursday, which will be too much for Spurs to overcome," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream the EFL Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the EFL Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.