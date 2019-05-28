Liverpool vs. Tottenham injury report: Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino fit to play Champions League final
Here's what to know about each team's injury situation leading up to Saturday's final in Madrid
The Champions League final is just around the corner as Liverpool and Tottenham meet on Saturday in Madrid with the biggest of trophies on the line. The match will air at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free). Both English clubs enter the game with some major injury concerns, highlighted by Tottenham's Harry Kane and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. Let's take a look at the status of the injured players entering the game with a complete report:
Liverpool: Firmino gets green light
- Midfield Naby Keita will miss the game due to injury, as expected. He went off in the first leg of the semifinal against Barcelona. It was confirmed back in May that he would miss the remaining of the season with an adductor injury, with Klopp putting to bed any rumors that he would be able to return this week.
- Roberto Firmino is expected to play. Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that he's confident he will be available for the final, adding that he "looked really good" in training. That's obviously quite the boost as he's part of Liverpool's star trio in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
Tottenham: Kane fit to play
- The injury report starts and ends with Harry Kane. He's been out for two months with a ligament injury in his left ankle. He hasn't played in a game since but has returned to training for the club. On Monday, Kane said he would be fit to play, according to The Daily Mail. Kane said he feels good but that it is up to manager Mauricio Pochettino to decide whether he is ready or not. Spurs got by Manchester City and Ajax to reach the final without Kane, while also holding on to a top-four spot in the Premier League. Now it's up to Pochettino to decide if it is worth giving him the start or having him potentially come off the bench. The duo of Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura have held down the fort well in Kane's absence. Son scored twice in the quarterfinal second leg against City, and Moura's hat trick in the semifinal second leg at Ajax sent Spurs into the final.
