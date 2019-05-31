Liverpool vs. Tottenham injury report: Latest news on Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino's status for Champions League final

The Champions League final is just around the corner as Liverpool and Tottenham meet on Saturday in Madrid with the biggest of trophies on the line. The match will air at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free). Both English clubs enter the game with some major injury concerns, highlighted by Tottenham's Harry Kane and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. Let's take a look at the status of the injured players entering the game with a complete report:

Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Date : Saturday, June 1



: Saturday, June 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain



: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain TV channel : TNT and Univision Deportes (Spanish)



: TNT and Univision Deportes (Spanish) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -115 / Tottenham +320 / Draw +260

Expert David Sumpter's Champions League final pick is on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this game? Click here for more.

Liverpool injuries: Firmino gets green light

Midfield Naby Keita will miss the game due to an adductor injury, as expected. He went off in the first leg of the semifinal against Barcelona. It was confirmed back in May that he would miss the remaining of the season with an adductor injury, with Klopp putting to bed any rumors that he would be able to return this week.

Roberto Firmino is expected to play. On Friday, Jurgen Klopp said he's ready, he's fit, but he didn't want to go as far as saying he would start as he didn't want to give away too much before the game. "I thought I'd keep at least a few question marks open," he said according to the club's official site. It feels like he definitely will start as he's an important part of the puzzle and helps with some much-needed holding up of the ball in attack.

Tottenham injuries: Kane fit to play

The injury report starts and ends with Harry Kane. He's been out for two months with a ligament injury in his left ankle. He hasn't played in a game since but has returned to training for the club. On Monday, Kane said he would be fit to play, according to The Daily Mail. Kane said he feels good but that it is up to manager Mauricio Pochettino to decide whether he is ready or not. Spurs got by Manchester City and Ajax to reach the final without Kane, while also holding on to a top-four spot in the Premier League. Now it's up to Pochettino to decide if it is worth giving him the start or having him potentially come off the bench. The duo of Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura have held down the fort well in Kane's absence. Son scored twice in the quarterfinal second leg against City, and Moura's hat trick in the semifinal second leg at Ajax sent Spurs into the final.