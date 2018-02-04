Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Kane, Salah star in a wild 2-2 draw you have to see to believe

Soccer is one of the few sports that can end in a draw. To those who hate that outcome, pay close attention. On Sunday, in what was viewed as the Premier League's match of the week, Liverpool and Tottenham played a drama-filled 2-2 draw at Anfield that saw two stoppage time goals, two bogus penalty kicks awarded and more magic from Mohamed Salah.

And now, without further ado, the best moments of a wild match:

The game got off to a quick start -- not quite Christian Eriksen fast, but it was speedy. Mohamed Salah, as usual, scored for the Reds just three minutes in:

Victor Wanyama came on and seconds later scored one of the goals of the year to level it in the 80th minute:

Then things got crazy. The first bogus penalty was called after a Harry Kane dive. And the striker hit his penalty terribly:

Then Liverpool's main man, Salah, decided to go nuts with a 91st minute score to give the club what looked like a victory:

Take a look at Jurgen Klopp's celebration:

Then, another phantom penalty. Virgil Van Dijk was called for a supposed foul on Erik Lamela deep into stoppage time:

And Kane finished it in the 95th minute for the 2-2 draw:

Again, that wasn't a penalty. Look:

Did you get all of that?

80’: Wanyama’s beauty levels it at 1-1



87’: Kane misses a penalty



90+1: Salah scores a beauty. 2-1 Liverpool



90+3: Kane scores a penalty after Van Dijk kicks Lamela



A wild 2-2 draw. It feels like a loss for Liverpool fans. It feels like a win for Tottenham fans. It also feels like a win for the folks that want to see video assistant referees in the Premier League. Neither instances deserved to be flagged for penalties, and yes, human error always plays a part, but it certainly feels like Tottenham got away with one.