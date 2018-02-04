Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Kane, Salah star in a wild 2-2 draw you have to see to believe

This game featured two stoppage time goals and two bogus penalty kicks awarded by the officials

Soccer is one of the few sports that can end in a draw. To those who hate that outcome, pay close attention. On Sunday, in what was viewed as the Premier League's match of the week, Liverpool and Tottenham played a drama-filled 2-2 draw at Anfield that saw two stoppage time goals, two bogus penalty kicks awarded and more magic from Mohamed Salah.

And now, without further ado, the best moments of a wild match:

The game got off to a quick start -- not quite Christian Eriksen fast, but it was speedy. Mohamed Salah, as usual, scored for the Reds just three minutes in:

Victor Wanyama came on and seconds later scored one of the goals of the year to level it in the 80th minute:

Then things got crazy. The first bogus penalty was called after a Harry Kane dive. And the striker hit his penalty terribly:

Then Liverpool's main man, Salah, decided to go nuts with a 91st minute score to give the club what looked like a victory:

Take a look at Jurgen Klopp's celebration:

Then, another phantom penalty. Virgil Van Dijk was called for a supposed foul on Erik Lamela deep into stoppage time:

And Kane finished it in the 95th minute for the 2-2 draw:

Again, that wasn't a penalty. Look:

Did you get all of that?

A wild 2-2 draw. It feels like a loss for Liverpool fans. It feels like a win for Tottenham fans. It also feels like a win for the folks that want to see video assistant referees in the Premier League. Neither instances deserved to be flagged for penalties, and yes, human error always plays a part, but it certainly feels like Tottenham got away with one.

