Tottenham face what feels like an impossible task, travelling away to Anfield to take on Liverpool. Both are balancing Champions League play, but that's where the similarities end. Igor Tudor has overseen four matches as manager of Tottenham, losing all of them. And now, his team are only one point out of the relegation zone in 16th place on goal difference. If Nottingham Forest are able to win their upcoming match, then Tottenham will only be out of the relegation zone on goal difference. In short, they're in full-on crisis mode.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham, odds

Date : Sunday, March 15 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 15 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -350; Draw +550; Tottenham +700

Meanwhile, Liverpool have clawed to a point where they could still qualify for the Champions League next season by securing a spot in the top four. It has been a roller coaster season for Arne Slot, but when a down season for a club is one where they fall to sixth in the year after lifting the league title, it's something to be grateful for. Liverpool fans don't have to look far to see how badly things can go after winning a trophy, considering Tottenham won the Europa League just last season.

Rumors are swirling about whether Tudor would be replaced if results don't turn around soon, but the damage has already been done. Tottenham have never been outside of the modern Premier League, which was formed in 1992, and their last relegation in their history was in 1977 when they were relegated to the second division, only to return one season later. If Tudor isn't able to stave off the drop, this could come as one of the most surprising relegations in Premier League history, and potentially one of the most damaging too.

Relegation can bring a chance to reset as a club but it can also start a dark spiral that some clubs don't bounce back from. There may not be enough morale left in the Tottenham locker room to bounce back from this, but it's in the club's best interest to avoid the drop. Tudor has acknowledged how difficult this time is, but Tottenham will also be without Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha for this match, but even if they were available, how much would it help?

This isn't happening by accident. Since the turn of the new year, no team has picked up fewer points in Premier League play than Tottenham. In 11 matches played, they've only secured four points, failing to win a single match. Even Burnley have won a match in 2026, which shows how dire their situation is. Defeating Liverpool is the kind of result that could change the course of the season but with how Tottenham have played as of late, it's tough to see them pulling it off.