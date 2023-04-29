Despite fighting back to secure a draw against Manchester United, this match is a must win for Ryan Mason and Tottenham if they would like to secure European soccer for next season. The issue is that not only is the club on their third manager of the season, but they're also facing a tough trip to Anfield to play Liverpool.

The Reds are creeping back into the conversation for Europe as they're only seven points out of a top four place with six games remaining. With three wins on the bounce, a defeat of Tottenham could see the team rise to fifth or sixth place depending on results elsewhere and a strong run through the finish line could help erase a disappointing start to the season. Despite Liverpool wanting to be in the title race right now, their current run does show the squad's resilience.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 30 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 30 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -200; Draw +360; Tottenham +475 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Diogo Jota could be a gametime decision after picking up a knock, but as Jurgen Klopp has Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz available, there will be no shortage of attackers for his front three. Naby Keita hasn't returned to team training yet so he'll also be unavailable for selection, while Klopp stated that Ibrahima Konate was only being rested last week, so he'll be back in the squad. Roberto Firmino is still sidelined as his final Liverpool season could be spent on the sidelines.

Tottenham: Ryan Mason's defense will get quite a boost as Ben Davies is fully fit after making the squad against Manchester United. Fraser Forester will need to step into the starting goalkeeper role yet again as Hugo Lloris will miss the match while Mason will still be short on wingbacks with Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon unavailable. Mason will need to figure out how to get the attack humming in the first half or Tottenham's match could be over before it begins.

Prediction

Defensive errors have plagued Tottenham this season and Liverpool's attack is too good to provide with extra chances. Mohamed Salah will get free and Spurs won't have an answer. Pick: Liverpool 3, Tottenham 1