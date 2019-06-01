Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Penalty awarded 23 seconds in on handball, and Mo Salah makes Spurs pay

What a crazy start to the Champions League final. A handball and penalty kick was called on Tottenham just 23 seconds in and Mohamed Salah scored from the spot to give the Reds a 1-0 lead after just a couple minutes. It was a crazy sequence where a handball was called on Moussa Sissoko, who was trying to point to his defense where to go to protect a potentially overlapping run or to simply be cautious about Sadio Mane trying to go to the endline to send in a cross. Mane decided to knock the ball into the box, where it hit Sissoko near the armpit and then clearly on the arm, with the penalty given.

Here's the call:

A PENALTY CALL 23 SECONDS IN 😱 pic.twitter.com/4gAaYBhPFG — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 1, 2019

Salah's cool finish:

Liverpool 1-0. Minute 2. Mo Salah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G45zZCFWvR — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 1, 2019

Advantage early for Liverpool, and what a punch in the gut for Spurs. All they can try to do is recover and respond.

Follow the game here with our live updates.