Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Penalty awarded 23 seconds in on handball, and Mo Salah makes Spurs pay
This was quite the crazy start to the final
What a crazy start to the Champions League final. A handball and penalty kick was called on Tottenham just 23 seconds in and Mohamed Salah scored from the spot to give the Reds a 1-0 lead after just a couple minutes. It was a crazy sequence where a handball was called on Moussa Sissoko, who was trying to point to his defense where to go to protect a potentially overlapping run or to simply be cautious about Sadio Mane trying to go to the endline to send in a cross. Mane decided to knock the ball into the box, where it hit Sissoko near the armpit and then clearly on the arm, with the penalty given.
Here's the call:
Salah's cool finish:
Advantage early for Liverpool, and what a punch in the gut for Spurs. All they can try to do is recover and respond.
Follow the game here with our live updates.
