It's a critical English Premier League matchup between teams seeking some consistency when Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in London. Spurs (8-2-3) entered the weekend third in the Premier League table but have lost two of three and have been besieged by injuries. The Reds (4-4-4) also have been bitten by the injury bug and have lost consecutive league matches, including a stunning 1-0 setback to last-place Nottingham Forest two weeks ago. They entered Matchweek 15 sitting ninth in the Premier League table, Still, both teams have advanced to the knockout stage in the 2022-23 Champions League and come in off victories in their group-stage finales on Tuesday. Spurs took a 2-1 road victory against Marseille of France's Ligue 1, while Liverpool defeated Napoli, the leader of Italy's Serie A, 2-0 at Anfield. Liverpool have ruled the series in recent years, going 7-3-0 in all competitions since Tottenham's last victory in 2017.

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Liverpool are the favorites on the money line. Spurs are underdogs, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Liverpool:

Tottenham vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+110)

Tottenham vs. Liverpool over-under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Liverpool money line: Tottenham +230, Liverpool +114, Draw +245

Tottenham: They have scored a goal in 12 of their 13 EPL matches.

Liverpool: They have scored in 19 of the past 20 meetings (12-6-2).

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs haven't beaten Liverpool since 2017, but they drew both games last season, with Son scoring in both matches and Harry Kane also getting a goal. Kane is second in the Premier League with 10 goals, and Pierre Hojberg (three goals), Ivan Perisic (four assists) and Rodrigo Betancur (two goals, two assists) provide strong support for the star striker. Tottenham are 5-0-1 at Hotspur Stadium this season, outscoring opponents 16-6. Their only home loss was in their most recent game there, but it was a 2-1 setback to fourth-place Newcastle, when Spurs had the edge in possession and shots.

Perisic shares the EPL lead in crosses into the penalty area (12) and Hojberg leads in progressive passes (69). Tottenham are among the best in the league in putting shots on target and keeping them away from their net. Just 28.3% of opponents' shots are on frame, the lowest mark in the league, and they put 38% of their attempts on net, fourth-best. Liverpool opponents put their tries on target 43.5 percent of the time, so Spurs have allowed far more shots but just four more on target than the Reds. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is eighth in the EPL in save percentage (72.7).

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds should have plenty of confidence from the 10-game unbeaten run against Spurs, who have scored more than one goal just twice over that span. Tottenham still have Kane, but the losses of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski still regaining match fitness, leave the attack in shambles. Liverpool still control the pace of their matches, ranking second in possession at 63 percent, while Tottenham are just over 50%. The Reds also lead the league in shots (212), are tied for first in attempts on target (74) and have allowed 76 fewer shots (115-191).

The Reds still have plenty of firepower in attack to exploit a Spurs back line that has conceded two goals or more in five of their past seven matches. Mohamed Salah is off to a slow start in league play with four goals in the first 12 matches, but he has scored seven in six Champions League games. Roberto Firmino (six goals) and Darwin Nunez (three) also are finishers, and backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson create tons of chances with their elite crossing ability. Alexander-Arnold is third in the league in passes into the penalty area (32) and Salah is fourth (29).

