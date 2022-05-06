It's a critical game for both sides when Liverpool hosts Tottenham in an English Premier League match on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds (25-7-2) remain on the path for a potential quadruple, but they trail leader Manchester City by one point in the Premier League table with four games left. City faces Newcastle on Sunday, so Liverpool knows it can't slip up. Spurs (19-4-11) are running out of time to move into the top four and earn a Champions League spot for next season. They are in fifth place, two points behind Arsenal, entering the weekend.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Liverpool is the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Spurs the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +370 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before you lock in your Tottenham vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Liverpool vs. Tottenham from every angle and just revealed his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Tottenham spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+115)

Liverpool vs. Tottenham over-under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Tottenham money line: Liverpool +230, Tottenham +600, Draw +370

LIV: Liverpool has outscored its opponents 25-3 in its past 10 league games, with eight clean sheets

TOT: Tottenham has allowed multiple goals just once in its past 10 EPL matches (allowing seven overall)

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have been cruising behind the best combination of scoring and defending in the league. They have an EPL-best plus-64 goal differential, the league's top scorer and one of its best goalkeepers. Liverpool has lost once in the past 20 meetings with Spurs, going unbeaten in the past nine (7-2-0). It scored at least two goals in eight of those matches. The Reds are unbeaten at home this season (14-3-0), scoring 45 of their league-high 86 goals there while allowing seven. They have not lost a league game since Dec. 28, a 1-0 setback to Leicester City.

The attack is led by Mohamed Salah, who leads the Premier League in both goals (22) and assists (13), but there are numerous other options. Luis Diaz, who came over from Porto in January, has 21 goals in all competitions this season. Diogo Jota has 15 league goals and is likely to play a bigger role for the fatigued Reds on Saturday, while Sadio Mane has 14. Goalkeeper Alisson leads the league with 20 clean sheets and has a 75.9 save percentage.

Why you should back Tottenham

Tottenham pulled off a 2-2 draw in the last meeting behind goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Spurs are 5-1-1 in their past seven games, outscoring their opponents 20-4. Kane has a team-high 21 goals in all competitions, while Son has the most in EPL play with 19. Spurs have the attacking talent to take advantage of a Liverpool squad that is fatigued from its pursuit of the quadruple, with every game a must-win and the team going all-out in every one.

Liverpool has taken 200 more shots than Tottenham this season, but Spurs have been far more efficient, putting just 57 fewer on net. Their 37.4 percent rate of attempts on target is the best in the league. They also have allowed just 124 shots on target in the 34 games, with their 27.7-percent mark second-best in the league. If the Reds hit their mark, they will need to get it past goalkeeper and team captain Hugo Lloris, who has saved 71 percent of attempts and has 13 clean sheets.

How to make Liverpool vs. Tottenham picks

Green has scrutinized Liverpool vs. Tottenham from every angle, and he is leaning over on the goal total. He also provides his two confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert EPL picks at SportsLine.

So, who wins Tottenham vs. Liverpool? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Liverpool vs. Tottenham, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $36,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.