Liverpool will try to continue their dominance at Anfield on Sunday when they host a struggling Tottenham side in an important English Premier League battle. Both teams have a shot at finishing in the top four but have less than a month left to close the gap on Manchester United and Newcastle. Spurs (16-6-11) are fifth in the Premier League table entering the weekend, tied on points with Aston Villa and six behind Man U. The Reds (15-8-9) are seventh, one point behind Spurs, but have been surging as players return from injury. Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1 on Wednesday, while Spurs fought back to forge a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Thursday. Liverpool won the first meeting, 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, and have lost once at home this season.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as -205 favorites in its latest Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds. Tottenham are +480 underdogs, a draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 91-106-6 on his soccer picks and has a 17-11 record (+2.64) on Champions League predictions. Now, Green has focused his attention on Tottenham vs. Liverpool and revealed his best bets.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Tottenham:

Liverpool vs. Tottenham spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+125)

Liverpool vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Tottenham money line: Liverpool -205, Tottenham +480, Draw +360

LIV: They have at least two goals in five of their past seven matches

TOT: They have scored at least twice in nine of the past 11 meetings

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have been a completely different team at Anfield, and now they have their depth back. That depth helped them finish as league runners-up last season, one point behind Manchester City. Liverpool are 10-4-1 at home this season, with a 39-13 goal differential. Only five of Spurs' 16 victories have come on the road, where they are minus-6 in goals. On top of all that, the Reds are unbeaten in the past 11 meetings (8-3-0) in all competitions. Mohamed Salah has been healthy and leading the attack all season, and he scored two of his 16 league goals in the most recent meeting.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back from injury and have combined for seven goals and six assists despite starting 17 games between them. Darwin Nunez picked up a lot of slack in their absence and has scored nine times. Liverpool bombards the net, leading the EPL in shots on target (175). Salah is second in the league in total shots (99), while Nunez averages a league-high 4.76 attempts and 2.06 shots on target per 90 minutes. Tottenham will be relying on backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who has a 66.7 save percentage. Liverpool have conceded 14 fewer goals than Spurs this season.

Why You Should Back Tottenham

Spurs still have plenty of attacking prowess, especially now that Son Heung-Min seems to have emerged from a slump. The South Korean has scored in three of the past four matches, including the equalizer on Thursday, and has 11 goals in all competitions. Harry Kane, of course, is the main man for Spurs, and he is second in the league with 24 goals. He scored the lone goal in a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle last Sunday. Tottenham need a shot of confidence and the rally against Man U should give them some momentum as they keep chasing one of those top four spots.

Tottenham remain one of the most efficient teams in the league, with their 35.4% of attempts on target third in the EPL. Liverpool allow opponents to hit the target almost 40% of the time, the worst mark in the EPL. Kane leads the league in shots (114) and is second in attempts on target (46). Ivan Perisic (team-high seven assists), Dejan Kulusevski (six assists), Pierre Hojbjerg (four goals, five assists) and Richarlison (three assists) are all players Liverpool will need to stop. That isn't easy, which is why Spurs have the fourth-most goals in the league with 60, one fewer than the Reds.

How to make EPL and Liverpool vs. Tottenham picks

Green has scrutinized the Tottenham vs. Liverpool match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

