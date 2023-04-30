Two top-tier teams seemingly headed in opposite directions square off Sunday when Liverpool host Tottenham in an English Premier League match at Anfield. The Reds are surging while Spurs are in disarray, but both still have a chance at a top-four spot in the Premier League table with a month left. Liverpool (15-8-9) are seventh in the table but have won three straight games, while Tottenham (16-6-11) are fifth but are winless in their past three. Spurs entered the weekend tied on points with sixth-place Aston Villa, and both are six behind No. 4 Manchester United. Liverpool are one point behind Tottenham and Villa after their 2-1 victory against West Ham on Wednesday. Spurs fought back for a 2-2 draw with Manchester United the following day.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as -195 favorites in its latest Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds. Tottenham are +460 underdogs, a draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+127)

Liverpool vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Tottenham money line: Liverpool -195, Tottenham +460, Draw +350

LIV: The Reds have at least two goals in five of their past seven matches

TOT: Spurs have scored at least twice in nine of the past 11 meetings

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are getting healthy and have the familiar depth that nearly led them to a title last season. They finished second, one point behind Manchester City. Mohamed Salah has been healthy all season, but Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have all missed time. Salah scored both goals in the last meeting with Spurs, a 2-1 road victory in November. He has 16 goals, while Nunez and Firmino have nine. Firmino remains out, but Diaz and Jota both returned recently, and they have combined for seven goals and six assists despite having 17 starts between them.

Liverpool haven't lost to Spurs since 2017, going 8-3-0 in the past 11 meetings in all competitions. Tottenham have been vulnerable in the back all year. Fraser Forster (66.7 save percentage) is expected to step in for the injured Hugo Lloris in net. He'll face a Reds side that leads the league in shots on target (175). Spurs gave up five goals in 21 minutes against Newcastle last Sunday.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs still have plenty of attacking prowess, especially now that Son Heung-Min seems to have emerged from a slump. The South Korean has scored in three of the past four matches, including the equalizer on Thursday, and has 11 goals in all competitions. Harry Kane, of course, is the main man for Spurs, and he is second in the league with 24 goals. He scored the lone goal in a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle last Sunday. Tottenham need a shot of confidence and the rally against Man U should give them some momentum as they keep chasing one of those top four spots.

Tottenham remain one of the most efficient teams in the league, with their 35.4% of attempts on target third in the EPL. Liverpool allow opponents to hit the target almost 40% of the time, the worst mark in the EPL. Kane leads the league in shots (114) and is second in attempts on target (46). Ivan Perisic (team-high seven assists), Dejan Kulusevski (six assists), Pierre Hojbjerg (four goals, five assists) and Richarlison (three assists) are all players Liverpool will need to stop. That isn't easy, which is why Spurs have the fourth-most goals in the league with 60, one fewer than the Reds.

How to make Liverpool vs. Tottenham picks

Green has scrutinized the Tottenham vs. Liverpool match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

So, who wins Liverpool vs. Tottenham in Sunday's English Premier League matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Tottenham vs Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.