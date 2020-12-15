Could this be a showdown between the two title rivals who will stay the course in the Premier League? Certainly after a third of the season, Tottenham and Liverpool are shaping up to be serious contenders for the crown come May.

Nobody doubted Liverpool's candidacy but they have weathered the injury storm more impressively than some might have thought whilst Spurs have more depth than perhaps any of their domestic rivals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 16

: Wednesday, Dec. 16 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

: Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom TV: NBCSN

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -125; Draw +280; Tottenham +350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Even at this early stage of the season it is becoming a familiar question, how will Liverpool cope with another injury in defense? In this instance it is Joel Matip, who suffered with back spasms during the draw with Fulham.

"The physios worked pretty much 24 hours on him, so we will see," said Jurgen Klopp, who is without senior center-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk. "(On Tuesday) we have another session, then we will see."

Fabinho has been filling in ably and looks as natural a central defender as he has looked anchor man and right-back but will being partnered with a rookie such as Rhys Williams put the Brazilian out of his rhythm?

Tottenham: If Klopp is looking for sympathy he will get none from Jose Mourinho, who questioned the extent of Liverpool's injury crisis and insisted Van Dijk was the only serious absentee in the Liverpool squad. "Give me Liverpool's list of injuries and compare that list of injuries with what is the best Liverpool team," the Spurs boss said.

"So where are the injuries? There are normal injuries, it's normal. James Milner is injured, Lamela is injured, and every club now and again has injuries. Liverpool has a big injury, which is Van Dijk."

Mourinho has been keen to portray his side as "little horses" in the title race. His stoking of debate over Liverpool's injury crisis, which has seen Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota also sidelined, suggests he may believe his side can seriously rival the reigning champions if they get under their skin.

Prediction

One thing that Mourinho all but guarantees is that his side will be hard to beat in the biggest games. With Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in such rich form there is also a strong chance they will score at least one. That may be enough to leave Anfield with a point. PICK: Draw (+280)