Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, match news, game time

The Reds need a win to keep distance from Manchester City

In the Premier League's game of the week, first-place Liverpool hosts talented but struggling Tottenham on Sunday for Matchday 10. The Reds are 8-1-0 on the season with 25 points, entering the weekend with a six-point lead over Manchester City that was reduced to three following City's win. 

Liverpool dropped its first points of the league season last Sunday, drawing 1-1 at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Tottenham is within reach of the top six, despite a 3-3-3 start for Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Spurs entered the weekend in seventh place with 12 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Spurs

  • Date : Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: Anfield
  • TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds will be hungry to rebound from a draw at Manchester United and should have a boatload of chances in this one. While Tottenham will be confident, they did just lose to Brighton and draw against last-place Watford at home. Expect a fast start for Liverpool and at least a couple goals.

Tottenham: This is a team that needed some momentum, and it has it now after crushing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League. But against a much tougher opponent, can Spurs really survive this, especially without injured star goalkeeper Hugo Lloris? Unlikely.

Liverpool vs. Spurs prediction

Reds all day, with Sadio Mane scoring a long-range strike.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Spurs 0

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories