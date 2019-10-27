Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, match news, game time

In the Premier League's game of the week, first-place Liverpool hosts talented but struggling Tottenham on Sunday for Matchday 10. The Reds are 8-1-0 on the season with 25 points, entering the weekend with a six-point lead over Manchester City that was reduced to three following City's win.

Liverpool dropped its first points of the league season last Sunday, drawing 1-1 at Manchester United. Meanwhile, Tottenham is within reach of the top six, despite a 3-3-3 start for Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Spurs entered the weekend in seventh place with 12 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Spurs

Date : Sunday, Oct. 27



: Sunday, Oct. 27 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield



: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo



: NBCSN and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds will be hungry to rebound from a draw at Manchester United and should have a boatload of chances in this one. While Tottenham will be confident, they did just lose to Brighton and draw against last-place Watford at home. Expect a fast start for Liverpool and at least a couple goals.

Tottenham: This is a team that needed some momentum, and it has it now after crushing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League. But against a much tougher opponent, can Spurs really survive this, especially without injured star goalkeeper Hugo Lloris? Unlikely.

Liverpool vs. Spurs prediction

Reds all day, with Sadio Mane scoring a long-range strike.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Spurs 0