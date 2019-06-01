Liverpool vs. Tottenham score, Champions League final live updates: English clubs battle for title in Madrid
Follow along with all the action as Liverpool and Spurs duke it out for the title
The 2019 Champions League final will take place on Saturday in Madrid, Spain, as English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham battle for the European crown. This will be Liverpool's ninth appearance in the final (5-3 record), and they own the third-most titles all time behind Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven). No team in England has won more UCL titles than the Reds, while Tottenham is in the final for the first time in its history and looking to become the first first-time winner since fellow London club Chelsea in 2012.
Before things get going at 3 p.m. ET, here's some pre-match reading:
- Match preview
- Five reasons why Liverpool will win
- Five reasons why Tottenham will win
- Injury report
And some how-to-watch details:
Here are the starting lineups:
Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.
Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Son Heung-Min, Kane.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
