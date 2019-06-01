Liverpool vs. Tottenham score, Champions League final live updates: Salah puts Reds ahead after penalty awarded

The 2019 Champions League final is on Saturday in Madrid, Spain, as English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham battle for the European crown. This will be Liverpool's ninth appearance in the final (5-3 record), and they own the third-most titles all time behind Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven). No team in England has won more UCL titles than the Reds, while Tottenham is in the final for the first time in its history and looking to become the first first-time winner since fellow London club Chelsea in 2012.

Harry Kane gets the start for Spurs after being out with injury for two months, sending Lucas to the bench. While for Liverpool the fantastic attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane start.

Live blog

Opening drama

The 2019 Champions League final is underway, and boy what a start. Liverpool was awarded a penalty kick just 23 seconds in thanks to a handball by Moussa Sissoko. The video assistant referee confirmed the penalty, and Mohamed Salah took it. He went right down the middle with force, beating Hugo Lloris to give the Reds the 1-0 lead two minutes in.

Here's the handball:

A PENALTY CALL 23 SECONDS IN 😱 pic.twitter.com/4gAaYBhPFG — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 1, 2019

And here's the goal:

Liverpool 1-0. Minute 2. Mo Salah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G45zZCFWvR — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 1, 2019

It was a huge momentum-booster for Jurgen Klopp's team, who are looking to overcome the loss in last year's final. Tottenham is behind the 8 ball early.