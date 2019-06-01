Liverpool vs. Tottenham score, Champions League final live updates: Salah puts Reds ahead after penalty awarded
Follow along with all the action as Liverpool and Spurs duke it out for the title
The 2019 Champions League final is on Saturday in Madrid, Spain, as English clubs Liverpool and Tottenham battle for the European crown. This will be Liverpool's ninth appearance in the final (5-3 record), and they own the third-most titles all time behind Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven). No team in England has won more UCL titles than the Reds, while Tottenham is in the final for the first time in its history and looking to become the first first-time winner since fellow London club Chelsea in 2012.
Harry Kane gets the start for Spurs after being out with injury for two months, sending Lucas to the bench. While for Liverpool the fantastic attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane start.
You can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free), and our live updates are below.
Live blog
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Opening drama
The 2019 Champions League final is underway, and boy what a start. Liverpool was awarded a penalty kick just 23 seconds in thanks to a handball by Moussa Sissoko. The video assistant referee confirmed the penalty, and Mohamed Salah took it. He went right down the middle with force, beating Hugo Lloris to give the Reds the 1-0 lead two minutes in.
Here's the handball:
And here's the goal:
It was a huge momentum-booster for Jurgen Klopp's team, who are looking to overcome the loss in last year's final. Tottenham is behind the 8 ball early.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League final preview, pick
Tottenham is seeking its first UEFA Champions League title in club history while Liverpool...
-
UCL final: Controversy early for PK
This was quite the crazy start to the final
-
How to watch UCL final in Spanish
The UEFA Champions League final is set for Saturday in Madrid, Spain
-
Sarri wants out at Chelsea
Chelsea just won the Europa League on Wednesday but appear to need a new manager
-
UCL final: Kane starts for Tottenham
Harry Kane will get the chance to lead his team to victory after missing two months with a...
-
Why Tottenham will win Champions League
Kane is coming back from injury to cap of what could be a run of destiny for Spurs