Liverpool vs. Tottenham score, highlights: Salah sets up dramatic winner as Reds return to first in Premier League

Just when it looked like its Premier League title hopes would take a significant blow, fortune was on Liverpool's side Sunday. After surrendering a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at Anfield, a late own goal off a header from Mohamed Salah in the 90th minute gave Liverpool a 2-1 win and helped the Reds back into first place over Manchester City. Spurs had the chance to win the game with a two-on-one before the own goal, but the team blew the chance and now finds itself in danger of falling out of the top four. Here are three takeaways from the match.

Liverpool catches a massive break

The Reds fought hard and started this one off in perfect fashion, with Andrew Robertson setting up Robert Firmino's header with a perfect ball 16 minutes in:

But Lucas Moura's goal at 70 minutes appeared likely to cement a draw, especially after Moussa Sissoko blew a golden chance on the counter against Virgil van Dijk.

But Liverpool had the luck it needed. In the 90th minute, a ball went to the far post that Salah headed on frame. Hugo Lloris failed to hold on, it hit Toby Alderweireld and crossed over the line as the home crowd erupted:

Sometimes you need a little luck, and on Sunday Liverpool had it.

Tottenham blew its chance to cement itself in third place

Remember when Spurs were in the title fight and had third place on lock? Not any more. On 61 points in third place, Manchester United is in fourth with the same amount and a worse goal differential, while fifth-place Arsenal and sixth-place Chelsea are both just a point behind.

It's been a horrible run for the team outside of its great form in the Champions League. Spurs have lost four of five and haven't scored multiple goals in a league game since Feb. 10.

Here are the last five results:

2-1 loss to Liverpool

2-1 loss to Southampton

1-1 draw against Arsenal

2-0 loss to Chelsea

2-1 loss to Burnley

Spurs have a favorable schedule to close out the season, but if this poor run of form continues, they may just play themselves out of a Champions League spot.

Quick turnaround in title fight

Man. City is in action on Wednesday against Cardiff City, while Liverpool faces Southampton on Friday (both matches can be streamed on fuboTV) as the title fight continues, and both are playing teams that are in the relegation battle. Though both City and Liverpool are the heavy favorites, it's important to realize what is at stake. Both Cardiff and Southampton need points to stay in the top flight, and though the talent isn't there the fight will be, and when you fight, anything can happen.

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.