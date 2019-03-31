Liverpool vs. Tottenham score, live updates: Reds look to jump back into first place in Premier League

The Premier League's match of the weekend kicks off Sunday morning as second-place Liverpool hosts third-place Tottenham in a massive encounter that could shape both the title and top-four races. The Reds were jumped for first place on Saturday following Manchester City's 2-0 win at Fulham, and a win will get Jurgen Klopp's team back to the summit with one more game played than City. Anything but a win will keep Liverpool from the top spot as we enter the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's once comfortable lead in third place is now down to just goal differential with Manchester United, and Spurs are not guaranteed a top-four spot anymore as fifth-place Arsenal is just a spot back.

