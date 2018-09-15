Liverpool vs. Tottenham score, recap: Firmino scores winner as Klopp's boys make Premier League statement
The Reds look like the top contender to win the league
After Manchester City's comfortable run to the Premier League title last season, it seemed as if the most likely outcome this season was for the club to do it again with not much competition. But for now, early on in this campaign, Liverpool seems up for the challenge.
The Reds made a statement on Saturday, producing a convincing performance to beat Tottenham at Wembley 2-1. In a match that could have been 3-0 or 4-0 late, the scoreline didn't reflect the Reds' performance, showing off its quality on the counter-attack and ability to make key stops defensively.
Liverpool got goals from Georgino Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino, only conceding late, making it five straight wins to start the season. Liverpool had 10 shots on frame, made very few mistakes and now have 11 goals scored and just two against in five matches.
Winjaldum's opener came on 39 minutes and was confirmed by VAR. Take a look:
Then on the counter, Roberto Firmino got a fortunate bounce early in the second half to make it 2-0.
A late Erik Lamela goal made things tighter than expected, but the result never seemed in doubt with Jurgen Klopp's team earning another three points.
It's a great sign for Liverpool fans as it was the team's first real test of the season, and now it's time to get ready for a tough stretch. Here are the next six games for Liverpool, five of which are going to be top-tier challenges:
