Liverpool are back in action on Thursday when Union SG visit Anfield in the second round of UEFA Europa League games. The Reds top Group E after their 3-1 win over LASK Linz in the opening round but come into this game off the back of a 2-1 Premier League loss away at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. Union drew 1-1 with Toulouse in their opening game but sit top of the Belgian Pro League after their 3-1 win over Charleroi last weekend. This fixture is a first between the two clubs with Liverpool not only on a seven-game winning run in UEFA competition group games but also on a run of 15 wins from 21 Europa League outings as well as having lost just once in 15 games against Belgian clubs. Les Unionistes were UEL quarterfinalists last year and have only ever faced Birmingham City of England in competitive continental games back in the late 1950s.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, October 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -550; Draw: +650; Union +1200



Team news

Liverpool: Cody Gakpo is likely to be out for a few weeks while Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are not yet available. Jurgen Klopp should go with Caoimhin Kelleher over Alisson Becker between the sticks while Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas could play either side of the defense with Trent Alexander-Arnold still returning from a hamstring issue. Darwin Nunez has six goals from his last eight Europa League outings and should replace Gakpo while Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott could also be in line to start.

Potential Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Union: Dennis Eckert Ayensa has missed the last four games but has seven goals from eight appearances so far. Ayensa being out should see Gustaf Nilsson up top with Mohamed Amoura, Cameron Puertas and Lazare Amani all hopeful of starting too. Boca Juniors loanee Kevin Mac Allister is Liverpool midfielder Alexis' brother and is expected to start in the Union defense with Christian Burgess and Fedde Leysen while Alessio Castro-Montes and Loic Lapoussin could also start.

Potential Union XI: Morris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Castro-Montes, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin; Amani, Nilsson, Puertas.

Prediction

Liverpool will be hurting after their controversial Spurs defeat so expect them to come out looking to get back to winning ways. Union will make life tough for them but will do well to keep the score down and probably accept that a narrow loss is not too terminal. Pick: Liverpool 2, Union 1.