The 2023 UEFA Europa League competition continues on Thursday with a clash between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise. The Reds won their first Europa League match against LASK Linz 3-1, but should be fired up on Thursday coming off an emotional 2-1 loss to Tottenham in Premier League play. Meanwhile, the top Belgian Pro League squad is looking to get in the win column after drawing with Toulouse 1-1 in their first Europa League match.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Union SG odds list Liverpool as -550 favorites (risk $550 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Union SG listed as +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Union SG vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Union SG date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Liverpool vs. Union SG time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Union SG vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Liverpool vs. Union SG, Green is picking Liverpool to win with a -1.75 handicap for a -140 payout. Although Union SG are the top team in the Belgian Pro League and have played well in their last two Europa League showings, the expert doesn't think they have the talent to top Jurgen Klopp's team.



In addition to drawing against Toulouse, Union have conceded 12 goals in nine games against weaker Belgium opponents. That kind of defense will have their hands full against Liverpool's scoring arsenal.

"Liverpool should secure a comfortable victory over Union Saint-Gilloise when the teams meet at Anfield for a Europa League clash on Thursday," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

