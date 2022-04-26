The Champions League semifinals continue on Wednesday as favorites Liverpool host underdogs Villarreal at Anfield for their first leg. The Reds are looking to make the final for the third time in the last five seasons, while the Yellow Submarine are back in the semifinals for the second time in their history, looking to pull off another shocker after bouncing Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, April 27 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 27 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: CBS Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Liverpool -345; Draw+460; Villarreal +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: The Reds aren't missing any key players, but Roberto Firmino remains doubtful. Eyes will be on how things look in attack, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane expected to start. That means Colombian sensation Luiz Diaz will likely be the man off the bench for a second-half spark, if they need one.

Villarreal: Alberto Moreno (knee) and Yeremy Pino (pulled muscle) are both out for the first leg, while Unai Emery will be sweating the status of striker Gerard Moreno. The Spanish talent is dealing with a hamstring knock that leaves him as doubtful for this clash.

Prediction

The Reds run rampant and leave the Yellow Submarine sinking after a lopsided 90 minutes. Pick: Liverpool 3, Villarreal 0