Villarreal shocked the soccer world when it emerged victorious in its 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals series against Bayern Munich. Now, it's out of the frying pan and into the fire in the UCL semifinals against a Liverpool side that is riding high after three consecutive wins of its own. Arnaut Groeneveld scored two early games in Villarreal's most recent league match last Friday and will be looking for his seventh Champions League goal on Wednesday against The Reds. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal date: Wednesday, April 27

Liverpool vs. Villarreal time: 3 p.m. ET

For Liverpool vs. Villarreal, Green is backing Liverpool to win to nil at +107 odds.

For Liverpool vs. Villarreal, Green is backing Liverpool to win to nil at +107 odds. This means that he is picking Liverpool to win in shutout fashion. The Reds should certainly feel that's within their grasp considering they are coming off back-to-back clean sheet wins against Manchester United and Everton in the English Premier League. Heading into Wednesday, Villarreal has allowed the third-most shots on target in Champions League play (46), while Liverpool has had to contend with the ninth-fewest at 25.

Liverpool gets plenty of attention for its talented attacking players, but defensive midfielder Fabinho has been one of the best defenders in all of Champions League play. The Brazilian has the fifth-most tackles in the competition and is tied for ninth among all players in tackles-plus-interceptions. Offensively, fellow Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has five goals to go along with Mohamed Salah's eight, and Liverpool should be able to apply pressure from all sides to get off to a quick start in the first leg of the semis.

"Liverpool has a large squad, and it does not have any notable injury concerns right now," Green told SportsLine. "Forward Roberto Firmino missed the 2-0 win against Everton with a minor foot injury, but he is expected to return soon, and no other players are sidelined. That bodes well for a busy run-in to the season."

