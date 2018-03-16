Liverpool vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool looks to forget about the loss to Manchester United and reclaim third place in the Premier League when it hosts Watford on Saturday. The Reds are in fourth place with 60 points, one point behind Tottenham.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Reds put this one away at the half and earn another goal-filled victory.

Liverpool 4, Watford 0.