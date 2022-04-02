Two teams in critical, but very different, battles square off Saturday when Liverpool hosts Watford in an English Premier League matchup at Anfield. The Reds (21-6-2) are in a fight for the EPL title that is likely to come down to the wire, while Watford (6-4-19) is staring at relegation if it can't start stacking up points. Liverpool's current nine-game league win streak has pulled it within one point of league leader Manchester City entering the weekend. The Reds ripped Watford 5-0 in the last meeting in October, and they come in healthy off the break. They beat Arsenal 2-0 in their last league match, while the Hornets beat Southampton 2-1 in theirs.

Liverpool vs. Watford spread: Liverpool -2.5 (+100)

Liverpool vs. Watford over-under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Watford money line: Liverpool -700, Watford +1900, Draw +700

LIV: Luis Diaz has 50 goals in his 190 career club games

has 50 goals in his 190 career club games WAT: Emmanuel Dennis has 39 goals in 165 club matches



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have been invincible at home, going 11-3-0 and scoring 37 goals while conceding seven. They lead the Premier League in goals with 75 and have given up 20, the third-fewest. Watford has conceded 55 goals, the third-most in the league, while scoring the fourth-fewest (29). Liverpool has 231 more shots than the Hornets this season.

The Reds lineup is stacked at every level, with Mohamed Salah leading the league with 20 goals and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the top in assists with 11. Alexander-Arnold (thigh) is likely to be out, but fellow wing back Andy Robertson has 10 assists. Liverpool is 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings, with a 32-7 advantage in goals, and is 25-4-6 against the Hornets all-time. Salah is far from the only option in attack, as Diogo Jota has 13 goals and Sadio Mane has 12.

Why you should back Watford

Former England and Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson has had more than two weeks to prepare for this match, so he should have some tricks up his sleeve. The Hornets won their last league match, so they should come in with some confidence, and they are desperate for points to avoid relegation. Cucho Hernandez, who has started just nine of his 22 appearances, scored twice against Southampton to give him five goals this season. He is one of four Watford players with at least five goals, and the 22-year-old Colombian should play a critical role for the Hornets moving forward.

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis is the team's top scorer with nine goals, and 20-year-old Brazilian Joao Pedro has scored twice and also is likely to get longer looks. The Hornets give up a lot of shots, allowing 412 (sixth-most), but they do a decent job keeping them off target. Just 31.6 percent are on net, tied for eighth-lowest mark in the EPL. Watford has a 0-0 draw with Manchester United and a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in its past four games, so it has the ability to keep it close.

