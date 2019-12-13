Liverpool vs. Watford: Premier League match pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Reds are in first place and rolling
Premier League leader Liverpool is expected to cruise on Saturday when the Reds host last-place Watford on Matchday 17. Jurgen Klopp's team is 15-1-0 on the season with 46 points and a 12-point lead over Leicester City, while Watford is on its third manager and sitting six points from safety with a 1-6-9 record. Watford has scored only nine goals in 16 games while conceding 30 times already and looks like a sure bet to be relegated. Watford is coming off of a draw against Crystal Palace but faces a tough stretch coming up with Manchester United following the Reds.
Here's everything you need to know about the match:
Liverpool vs. Watford
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 14
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Anfield
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Liverpool: This is a match where the Reds can play mostly backups and still win, but that's not what Jurgen Klopp is going to do. Things are about to get super busy with the Club World Cup, so the Reds' manager may need to be a bit cautious, but he knows Manchester City can get hot, so he won't risk it. He may give a guy like Mohamed Salah a bit of a break and have him on the bench, but you can expect a focused Liverpool to dominate.
Watford: The lack of goals is what is keeping this team from winning. At times, the defense will do its job and put the team within reach of a point or three, but in attack it's been as bad as it can get. They'll need some serious luck to get anything from this game, be it a penalty or a red card. A goal from a set piece or an own goal is likely the only way they can stay in this game.
Prediction
It's the best team in the league against the worst team in the league, which means we could get the most lopsided score of the season after Leicester City's 9-0 win over Southampton.
Pick: Liverpool 6, Watford 0
-
MLS makes changes to SuperDraft
The SuperDraft will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9 and it will be available to stream on YouTube...
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is fighting for the top spot with Real Madrid
-
UCL Star Power: Icardi a nice fit at PSG
Could Mauro Icardi be the difference maker for PSG?
-
Champions League draw scenarios
A look at every possible matchup for the last 16 participants in the Champions League
-
Champions League rankings: PSG at No. 1
There are a handful of teams that could be crowned champions come late May
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL: Atleti, Atalanta clinch spots
The Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday
-
Inter knocked out of UCL by Barca
A Messi-less Barcelona side got the win and sent the Italian team to the Europa League