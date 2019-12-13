Liverpool vs. Watford: Premier League match pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Premier League leader Liverpool is expected to cruise on Saturday when the Reds host last-place Watford on Matchday 17. Jurgen Klopp's team is 15-1-0 on the season with 46 points and a 12-point lead over Leicester City, while Watford is on its third manager and sitting six points from safety with a 1-6-9 record. Watford has scored only nine goals in 16 games while conceding 30 times already and looks like a sure bet to be relegated. Watford is coming off of a draw against Crystal Palace but faces a tough stretch coming up with Manchester United following the Reds.

Liverpool vs. Watford

Date : Saturday, Dec. 14

: Saturday, Dec. 14 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield

: Anfield TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Liverpool: This is a match where the Reds can play mostly backups and still win, but that's not what Jurgen Klopp is going to do. Things are about to get super busy with the Club World Cup, so the Reds' manager may need to be a bit cautious, but he knows Manchester City can get hot, so he won't risk it. He may give a guy like Mohamed Salah a bit of a break and have him on the bench, but you can expect a focused Liverpool to dominate.



Watford: The lack of goals is what is keeping this team from winning. At times, the defense will do its job and put the team within reach of a point or three, but in attack it's been as bad as it can get. They'll need some serious luck to get anything from this game, be it a penalty or a red card. A goal from a set piece or an own goal is likely the only way they can stay in this game.

It's the best team in the league against the worst team in the league, which means we could get the most lopsided score of the season after Leicester City's 9-0 win over Southampton.

Pick: Liverpool 6, Watford 0