Liverpool vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds can all but lock up a top-four finish

Liverpool travels to last-place West Brom on Saturday in the Premier League, with the Reds are looking to win and stay healthy while the hosts are facinga  must-win situation.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
What's at stake?

For West Brom, survival. A loss will likely cement their relegation for next season. West Brom is in last place and nine points from survival. As for Liverpool, they are in third played with 70 points and seven clear for a Champions League spot. Another win and they are within reach of cementing a top-four finish.

Prediction

Liverpool rests some guys with their eye on next week's Champions League matches, but the Reds still win. Liverpool 2, West Brom 0.

