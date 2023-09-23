Liverpool host West Ham United on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp will hope that his team does not need to come from behind to claim victory again after repeating that trick against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and LASK Linz. Both sides were victorious in the UEFA Europa League in midweek with David Moyes' men also showing their mettle to fight back and win against Backa Topola. Liverpool are currently third and just two points off of top spot although West Ham are just three points further back which makes this a game that the Reds cannot lose if they want to avoid Manchester City pulling away this early in the season. The Hammers are yet to keep a clean sheet this term and their record against Liverpool away from home is not great, but they are doing well on the road so far and pulled off an unexpected win in Brighton.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 24 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -275; Draw: +450; West Ham +650

Team news

Liverpool: Ryan Gravenberch was forced off during his full debut although Klopp is hopeful that he only suffered from a cramp while Trent Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to be ready for Sunday and Thiago Alcantara is not yet ready to return. Klopp is likely to make 11 changes after the LASK Linz win despite Diaz and Nunez getting goals and assists in 90-minute outings.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

West Ham: Edson Alvarez missed Backa Topola in midweek but is expected to return for this one while Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen are the only others who could be at risk of missing out for Moyes. Mohammed Kudus could start ahead of Tomas Soucek while Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri should return and Danny Ings could come out for Michail Antonio.

Potential West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio.

Prediction

This one should be tight but Liverpool have enough to get past West Ham despite their good road form so far. A draw would not be a total surprise but expect Klopp's men to slightly shade Moyes' side to take all three points. Pick: Liverpool 2, West Ham 1.