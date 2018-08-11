Liverpool vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a tasty matchup at Anfield to start Sunday's action

The first Sunday of Premier League action brings a nice little matchup to start the day: West Ham at Liverpool. The Reds are one of the favorites to win the league, while the Hammers have spent over $100 million on new players, highlighted by talented Brazilian Felipe Anderson from Lazio. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in UK

The match can be viewed at 1:30 GMT on Sky Sports Premier League.

What's at stake?

Three early points, and for West Ham, a huge upset. Liverpool is fully expected to take all three points here in what could be another fine attacking display. The Hammers have a new manager and a bunch of new players, so that building of chemistry likely won't be instant.

Prediction

Liverpool's attack is too good. West Ham should be improved, but it is going to take a little bit of time. Liverpool 3, West Ham 1.

