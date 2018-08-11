Liverpool vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a tasty matchup at Anfield to start Sunday's action
The first Sunday of Premier League action brings a nice little matchup to start the day: West Ham at Liverpool. The Reds are one of the favorites to win the league, while the Hammers have spent over $100 million on new players, highlighted by talented Brazilian Felipe Anderson from Lazio.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
The match can be viewed at 1:30 GMT on Sky Sports Premier League.
What's at stake?
Three early points, and for West Ham, a huge upset. Liverpool is fully expected to take all three points here in what could be another fine attacking display. The Hammers have a new manager and a bunch of new players, so that building of chemistry likely won't be instant.
Prediction
Liverpool's attack is too good. West Ham should be improved, but it is going to take a little bit of time. Liverpool 3, West Ham 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Tottenham vs. Newcastle preview
It's the first match of the season for both teams
-
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield preview
The Blues will play their first league match without Thibaut Courtois
-
Manchester United beats Leicester City
It wasn't a great performance for United, but it's three points
-
Pogba scores first goal of PL season
Pogba scored from a penalty kick, but he took a while to do so
-
Premier League preview 2018-19
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Premier League season, which kicks off...