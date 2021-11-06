Liverpool faces a stern test on Sunday when it travels to London Stadium to take on West Ham in an English Premier League match. Liverpool (6-4-0) is the only unbeaten team in the Premier League but entered the weekend three points behind Chelsea at the top of the EPL table. Now, the Reds face West Ham (6-2-2), which is in fourth place and has won three straight Premier League games. The Hammers played to a 2-2 draw with Genk in the Europa League on Thursday, while Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in a Champions League match on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest West Ham vs. Liverpool odds, with West Ham the +360 underdog. A draw is priced at +285 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

Here are several odds and betting lines for West Ham vs. Liverpool:

West Ham vs. Liverpool: Liverpool -0.5 (-140)

West Ham vs. Liverpool over-under: 3.5 goals

West Ham vs. Liverpool money line: West Ham +360, Liverpool -135, Draw +285

WHU: West Ham has allowed multiple goals in five of 16 overall matches

LIV: Liverpool has scored multiple goals in 15 of its 16 overall matches

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have been dominant in their road matches this season, going 4-1-0 with a 19-3 goal advantage. The Hammers, meanwhile, are just plus-2 in goal differential while going 2-1-2 at London Stadium. Liverpool also got an extra day of rest, and West Ham had to travel to Belgium for its European tournament match while the Reds were home at Anfield. Liverpool leads the league in goals (29) and shots (198) and is second in possession time (61.4 percent). It hasn't lost to the Hammers since 2016, going 8-2-0 and outscoring them 29-9 in the 10 meetings.

The Reds are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions this season and have scored in each one. Mohamed Salah has 10 goals and six assists in the 10 league matches, while Sadio Mane has six goals and Dioga Jota has four. They have conceded just eight league goals, and the return of central defender Virgil Van Dijk has been a major reason for their return to form.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers are 10-4-2 in all competitions this season. They lost in league play to Manchester United but beat the Red Devils three days later in the League Cup. Their only other loss was a 2-1 setback to Brentford when they held 60-percent possession. They beat strong Everton and Tottenham teams 1-0 and routed Aston Villa 4-1 on their current three-game league win streak. They will be eager to prove they can compete with the big boys and will have a strong home crowd behind them. They have scored four goals in the past three meetings with the Reds.

West Ham has scored 20 goals in the 10 matches, led by Michail Antonio with six, while conceding 11. Eight other players have scored at least once, with Pablo Fornals scoring three times and Said Benrahma getting three goals and three assists. Liverpool is banged up, especially in midfield, and will be missing Roberto Firmino (hamstring) from the attack. The Hammers are third in the league in total shots (163) and are putting more than 31 percent on net.

How to make West Ham vs. Liverpool picks

