Liverpool will take on West Ham United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Liverpool are 4-1-0 overall and 2-0 at home this season, while West Ham United are 3-1-1 overall and 2-1-0 on the road. The Reds are third on the EPL table with 13 points, while the Hammers have taken 10 points from five matches and sit in sixth place. Both clubs scored 3-1 victories in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The latest Liverpool vs. West Ham United odds list Liverpool as the -237 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with West Ham United the +554 underdog. A draw is priced at +400, and the over/under is set at 3.5 goals. Before entering any Liverpool vs. West Ham picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Liverpool vs. West Ham United and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Liverpool vs. West Ham United:

Liverpool vs. West Ham United over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. West Ham United money line: Liverpool: -237, West Ham United: +554, Draw: +400

Liverpool vs. West Ham United picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Liverpool

Liverpool put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. The Reds came out on top against Wolverhampton by a score of 3-1 and then added a 3-1 victory in the UEFA Europa League over LASK from the Austrian Bundesliga on Thursday.

Mohamed Salah had a brilliant goal in the mid-week win over LASK and has also produced two goals and four assists during a brilliant Premier League campaign. Liverpool have managed six consecutive victories at Anfield against West Ham and will be looking to keep the streak alive to stay within striking distance of Manchester City on Sunday.

What you need to know about West Ham

Meanwhile, West Ham took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Man City last Saturday but rebounded with a 3-1 win over TSC Backa Topola from Serbia in the Europa League on Thursday. The Hammers fell behind 1-0 early in the second half but rattled off three goals in the final 25 minutes to secure all three points.

Jarrod Bowen has three goals for the Hammers this season and Michail Antonio has two. James Ward-Prowse also has two to go with three assists after completing a blockbuster late-summer transfer from former Premier League side Southampton. West Ham should be able to find some success against a sometimes-shaky Liverpool backline but will need to improve at the back after yielding at least one goal in all six matches across all competitions this season.

How to make Liverpool vs. West Ham picks

The expert has taken an in-depth look at the Liverpool vs. West Ham showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins West Ham vs. Liverpool, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.