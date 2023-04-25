Liverpool seek their third consecutive victory when they visit West Ham for a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Wednesday. Liverpool (14-8-9), who are seventh in the Premier League table, rolled past Leeds United 6-1 on April 17 before edging Nottingham Forest 3-2 just five days later. The Reds are unbeaten in their last four contests, while West Ham (9-7-15) have gone three straight without a loss after trouncing Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday. Liverpool posted a 1-0 home victory against the Hammers earlier this season.

Kickoff at London Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Liverpool are the -117 favorites (risk $117 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while West Ham are +290 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Liverpool vs. West Ham money line: Reds -117, Hammers +290, Draw +275

Liverpool vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. West Ham spread: Reds -0.5 (-120)

LIV: The Reds have the fourth-best goal differential (plus-21) in the Premier League

WH: The Hammers have failed to score in their last two meetings with Liverpool

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have ramped up their game offensively, scoring nine goals in their last two matches after totaling three over their previous four contests. After dealing with injuries and ineffectiveness for most of the season, forward Diogo Jota appears to have found his form. The 26-year-old from Portugal, who scored 15 goals last campaign, has recorded back-to-back braces after going without a goal in his first 13 games of 2022-23.

Liverpool's attack still is led by Mohamed Salah, who is fourth in the Premier League with 16 goals. The 30-year-old Egyptian forward has converted in three straight matches and six of seven across all competitions. He's also scored in six of his last eight EPL contests. Salah is tied with defender Andrew Robertson for the team lead with seven assists.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers enjoyed a scoring surge in their last contest after producing six goals over their previous six contests. Forward Michail Antonio was one of four players to convert against Bournemouth, giving him four goals this season after having recorded 10 in three consecutive campaigns. The 33-year-old Antonio is one goal behind wingers Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma for the team lead.

Bowen and Benrahma both scored on April 16 to erase a two-goal deficit and earn West Ham a 2-2 draw against league-leading Arsenal. Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice each scored his third goal of the season on Sunday, while fellow midfielder Pablo Fornals registered his second. The 27-year-old Fornals also found the back of the net in the Hammers' 3-2 home triumph over Liverpool last campaign.

