Liverpool vs. West Ham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool and West Ham close out the Premier League's 25th matchday Monday when the Hammers play host at London Stadium. The Reds are in first place with 61 points and a 19-4-1 record, while West Ham is looking to find some sort of consistency. The club enters this one in 12th place at 9-4-11 with 31 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. West Ham

Date : Monday, Feb. 4



: Monday, Feb. 4 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : London Stadium



: London Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -275 / West Ham +650 / Draw +425

Storylines

Liverpool: The pressure is on. Following Manchester City's impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday, the Reds' lead atop the table is down to just two points. Though it is on the road, West Ham is inconsistent and Liverpool knows it needs to take all three points. Liverpool has won just two of its last four league games and has conceded at least two goals in three of its last five. Before that, Liverpool went 11 games while allowing two goals just once.

West Ham: When West Ham beat Arsenal in mid January, it looked like the club was about to turn the corner. Since then, a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, a 4-2 lost to third-division Wimbledon in the FA Cup and a 3-0 loss to Wolves. Relegation isn't a concern for this team, but finishing in the top half should be the goal at this point.

Liverpool vs. West Ham prediction

Liverpool scores in the opening minutes and gets a couple more in the second half in a comfortable victory and cleansheet.

Pick: Liverpool (-275)